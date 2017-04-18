San Bernardino parolee-at-large detained after pursuit sparked by possible domestic violence call
San Bernardino police investigate a possible domestic violence call Tuesday morning that ended with a pursuit in the Perris Hill Park area and an arrest of a San Bernardino man near Elm Avneue and Elm Court. SAN BERNARDINO >> Police arrested a parolee-at-large Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started as a possible report of domestic violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|19 hr
|A_Tongi
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|SmellingPharts
|32,898
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Mon
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Apr 16
|ICE MAN
|71
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC