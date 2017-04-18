San Bernardino parolee-at-large detai...

San Bernardino parolee-at-large detained after pursuit sparked by possible domestic violence call

San Bernardino police investigate a possible domestic violence call Tuesday morning that ended with a pursuit in the Perris Hill Park area and an arrest of a San Bernardino man near Elm Avneue and Elm Court. SAN BERNARDINO >> Police arrested a parolee-at-large Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started as a possible report of domestic violence.

