San Bernardino man suspected of storage unit break-ins across county
LOMA LINDA >> A San Bernardino man suspected of breaking into storage units in at least three communities was arrested Friday. According to a news release, deputies saw Matthew Eugene Rinke, 36, allegedly taking items that didn't belong to him from a storage unit at Universal Self Storage in Loma Linda.
