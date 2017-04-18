San Bernardino man hit, killed while crossing 215 Freeway in Murrieta

A 51-year-old San Bernardino man was killed Saturday night, April 22, when he was struck by a vehicle on the 215 Freeway along the Murrieta border, authorities say. The man, identified as Juan Herrera, was crossing freeway after his vehicle became disabled, and was struck at 9:19 p.m. in the northbound lane near Keller Road, said Riverside County coroner's Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.