San Bernardino man crossed 215 twice before being struck, killed
A San Bernardino man killed on the 215 Freeway in Murrieta on Saturday, April 22, had crossed the northbound lanes twice and was hit on his third cross, officers say. The California Highway Patrol was notified at 9:12 p.m. Saturday that a disabled minivan was in the left lane of the southbound 215, north of Clinton Keith Road, said Officer William Strom.
Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
