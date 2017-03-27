San Bernardino man arrested in connection to Loma Linda beating

LOMA LINDA >> Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man on Friday on suspicion that he severely injured another man during a fight in Loma Linda two days earlier, sheriff's officials say. George Ramirez of San Bernardino was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino with a bail of $500,000, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

