San Bernardino man arrested in connection to Loma Linda beating
LOMA LINDA >> Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man on Friday on suspicion that he severely injured another man during a fight in Loma Linda two days earlier, sheriff's officials say. George Ramirez of San Bernardino was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino with a bail of $500,000, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|77dead
|51
|Review: OMNITRANS
|Fri
|Omnitrans Route 1
|6
|San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Jer
|19
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|HePharts
|32,836
|Review: Omnitrans ACCESS
|Mar 26
|OMNITRANS ACCESS
|2
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC