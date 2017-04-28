San Bernardino man accused of impersonating police in traffic stop
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is seeking witnesses or victims who may have been pulled over by someone driving this car. Ronnie Gunn, 20, was arrested Thursday, April 27, on suspicion of impersonating a police officer in Highland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|El Phartss
|32,922
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Wanda
|15
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Holscad
|35
|Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ...
|Apr 25
|WENDY EWELL
|1
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 25
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|3
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Apr 17
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC