San Bernardino man accused of impersonating police in traffic stop

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is seeking witnesses or victims who may have been pulled over by someone driving this car. Ronnie Gunn, 20, was arrested Thursday, April 27, on suspicion of impersonating a police officer in Highland.

