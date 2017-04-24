San Bernardino man accused of impersonating officer in Highland

HIGHLAND >> A 20-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer on Thursday after a motorist said someone tried to pull him over by flashing what appeared to be emergency lights from another vehicle in Highland. Ronnie Gunn was booked into Central Detention Center before he signed a promise to appear in court and was released, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

