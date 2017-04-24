San Bernardino Law Enforcement Anti-DUI Presentation at Pacific High School
San Bernardino, Calif - The City of San Bernardino Police Department, California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and the Office of Traffic Safety has teamed with Pacific High School to present "Every 15 Minutes" an anti-DUI presentation to its students on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at approximately 10:00 a.m. The presentation will focus on the reality and consequences of underage drinking and driving. The presentation will include a re-enactment of a DUI collision involving students from Pacific High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ...
|10 hr
|WENDY EWELL
|1
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|13 hr
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|As pharts
|32,915
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|1
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|5
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
|Redlands Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|19
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC