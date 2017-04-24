San Bernardino Law Enforcement Anti-DUI Presentation at Pacific High School

San Bernardino, Calif - The City of San Bernardino Police Department, California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and the Office of Traffic Safety has teamed with Pacific High School to present "Every 15 Minutes" an anti-DUI presentation to its students on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at approximately 10:00 a.m. The presentation will focus on the reality and consequences of underage drinking and driving. The presentation will include a re-enactment of a DUI collision involving students from Pacific High School.

