San Bernardino Countya s STD cases highest in its history

15 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

San Bernardino County officials have formed a community task force in an effort to counter the rise of treatable sexually transmitted disease cases, which have never been reported as high in this county's history. Last year, the county's Department of Public Health reported more than 15,000 cases of STDs, with the largest increases reflected in gonorrhea and syphilis, public health officials said this week.

