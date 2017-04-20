San Bernardino County task force to combat record level of STDs
SAN BERNARDINO >> With the highest levels of treatable sexually transmitted disease cases in county history, San Bernardino County Public Health officials are organizing a community task force to help turn things around. "STDs are treatable when caught early, but more importantly they are preventable," Dr. Maxwell Ohikhuare, county health officer, said in a statement.
