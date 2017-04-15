San Bernardino County deems proposed ...

San Bernardino County deems proposed petition to ban undocumented...

14 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

SAN BERNARDINO >> A proposed ballot initiative that would have banned undocumented immigrant children from attending Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified schools is something that only the California legislature can do, according to San Bernardino County's elections chief. "The state constitution vets the legislature with sweeping and comprehensive powers in relation to public schools," an April 11 letter to Joseph Turner from Registrar of Voters Michael J. Scarpello reads in part.

