San Bernardino County deems proposed petition to ban undocumented...
SAN BERNARDINO >> A proposed ballot initiative that would have banned undocumented immigrant children from attending Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified schools is something that only the California legislature can do, according to San Bernardino County's elections chief. "The state constitution vets the legislature with sweeping and comprehensive powers in relation to public schools," an April 11 letter to Joseph Turner from Registrar of Voters Michael J. Scarpello reads in part.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|55 min
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|10
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|3 hr
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|ICE MAN
|71
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|DecentPharttz
|32,890
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|Fri
|Marauder
|5
|The strange place a missing Tuskegee Airman bus...
|Apr 13
|wichita-rick
|2
|Review: Academy Automotive (Jul '09)
|Apr 13
|Trentsteel7777
|93
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC