San Bernardino County community joins forces to combat explosion of STDs
Cases of syphilis and gonorrhea have increased exponentially in the county since 2010, according to San Bernardino County public health officials. “It's time for San Bernardino County to get its head out of the sand,” said Susan Strong, San Bernardino County's communicable disease program manager.
