San Bernardino County attorney testifies in Colonies trial about revised stance on settlement
SAN BERNARDINO >> San Bernardino County Deputy County Counsel Mitch Norton told a defense attorney in the Colonies corruption trial Tuesday that the county's $102 million settlement in November 2006, which prosecutors allege was tainted by bribery, was reasonable given potential damages nearly three times that figure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange place a missing Tuskegee Airman bus...
|1 min
|wichita-rick
|2
|Review: Academy Automotive (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Trentsteel7777
|93
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|7 hr
|justice
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Posting Phart
|32,882
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Wed
|MARIBEL
|1,018
|Adults Dead, 2 Students Hurt In Shooting At San...
|Apr 11
|Nellie
|3
|Aaron Elswick Does Not Exist From The Shooting
|Apr 10
|chopper blades
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC