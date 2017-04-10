San Bernardino County attorney testif...

San Bernardino County attorney testifies in Colonies trial about revised stance on settlement

SAN BERNARDINO >> San Bernardino County Deputy County Counsel Mitch Norton told a defense attorney in the Colonies corruption trial Tuesday that the county's $102 million settlement in November 2006, which prosecutors allege was tainted by bribery, was reasonable given potential damages nearly three times that figure.

