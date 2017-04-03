San Bernardino City Council votes to change meeting times, again
SAN BERNARDINO >> It took three votes, but the City Council now unanimously supports a new day and time for meetings: the first and third Wednesday of every month, with open session starting at 5 p.m. If it gets a second “yes” vote at the council's next meeting, then 30 days after that, the City Council will begin holding closed session at 4 p.m. and open session at 5 p.m. Two weeks ago , the council voted 3-3 - with Mayor Carey Davis casting the tie-breaking vote - to switch away from the city's unusual practice of starting the public portion of meetings at 4 p.m. on Mondays, in favor of 6:30 Tuesdays.
