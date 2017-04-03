San Bernardino candlelight vigil hono...

San Bernardino candlelight vigil honors 67 lives lost to violent crime in 2016

Several people gathered Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the San Bernardino Police Headquarters to pay tribute to their friends and family members who were victims of violent crime in 2016. SAN BERNARDINO >> Police held a candlelight vigil Tuesday carefully reading 67 names, each followed by a date - the days in 2016 on which those 67 lives ended.

