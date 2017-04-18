San Bernardino Art Night brings out community
Acrylic artist Eric Navarrete, 23, paints on canvas at his art booth inside the Carousel Mall during Art Night on Friday in San Bernardino. SAN BERNARDINO >> The smell of gourmet food trucks and the sound of San Bernardino Teen Music Workshop's Emberson wafted over the Montecinos on Friday as they collaborated on one of the hundreds of art works at Art Night.
