San Bernardino Airport gets first international commercial flights, to Mexico
SAN BERNARDINO >> For the first time since it was decommissioned as a military airport more than 20 years ago, San Bernardino International Airport is selling tickets for international commercial flights. Volaris, an ultra-low cost Mexican carrier, announced Monday that tickets are available for flights to and from Guadalajara, Mexico.
