San Bernardino accident led to motorcyclista s death
A male adult riding a motorcycle was decapitated by a low hanging tensioned cable after a car crashed into a power pole, leaving the cable hanging across the street, Tuesday afternoon in San Bernardino. SAN BERNARDINO >> A motorcyclist was decapitated in a freak accident after the rider drove into a guy-wire stretched across a roadway following an unrelated crash Tuesday morning.
