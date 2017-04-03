Rep. Aguilara s office joins annual Congressional Art Competition
Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, announced that his office will participate in the 2017 Congressional Art Competition, an annual program that allows high school students from congressional districts throughout the country to share their works of art. The theme of this year's contest is “My Wish” and is open to all high school students living in California's 31st Congressional District.
