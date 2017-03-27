Redlands students meet with Assemblym...

Redlands students meet with Assemblyman Pete Aguilar in Washington, DC

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Lauren Simon, a Loma Linda doctor, and her son, Matt, were part of an eighth-grade history trip to Washington, D.C. on March 17. They spent time with 31st District Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, who arranged for them to visit the House of Representatives while it was in session. The Redlands contingent of 36 students, parents and teachers was led by Jeff Hibbs, history teacher at Beattie Middle School and Steve Walker, science teacher at Cope Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor... 1 hr Claud 1
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Sat 77dead 51
Review: OMNITRANS Fri Omnitrans Route 1 6
News San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08) Thu Jer 19
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mar 30 HePharts 32,836
Review: Omnitrans ACCESS Mar 26 OMNITRANS ACCESS 2
News Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09) Mar 23 Anonymous 27
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,413 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC