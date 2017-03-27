Redlands students meet with Assemblyman Pete Aguilar in Washington, DC

Lauren Simon, a Loma Linda doctor, and her son, Matt, were part of an eighth-grade history trip to Washington, D.C. on March 17. They spent time with 31st District Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, who arranged for them to visit the House of Representatives while it was in session. The Redlands contingent of 36 students, parents and teachers was led by Jeff Hibbs, history teacher at Beattie Middle School and Steve Walker, science teacher at Cope Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.