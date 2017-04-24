Redlands Disaster Council members learn how therapy dogs help during disasters
Teams of specially trained handlers and dogs are deployed to locations following disasters to offer comfort and encouragement to victims and first responders. “Many times when we walk into a room after a disaster, our dogs will pull us toward someone because they sense that person needs help now,” said Pam Bertz from the Pacific Southwest Region for HOPE, to the Redlands Disaster Council Monday at City Hall.
Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
