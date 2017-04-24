Postmus was a adamant, angrya during Colonies talks, former San Bernardino County attorney testifies
SAN BERNARDINO >> One of San Bernardino County's top in-house lawyers when the Board of Supervisors approved a $102 million civil case payout to Rancho Cucamonga investor group Colonies Partners LP in 2006 testified Monday that then-Supervisor Chairman Bill Postmus “became very adamant, angry if you will, over wanting to get this case settled.” Former County Counsel Ruth Stringer, who served as Assistant County Counsel at the time of the November 2006 settlement, testified that Postmus refused to hear arguments from her office that the agreement was not in the best interest of the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|As pharts
|32,915
|Tired of Foreigners
|Sat
|URmisinformed
|1
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Sat
|URmisinformed
|5
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
|Redlands Music Thread (May '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: Liberty Books (Jun '14)
|Apr 21
|CARLOS
|2
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|Apr 19
|A_Tongi
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC