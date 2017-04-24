Postmus was a adamant, angrya during Colonies talks, former San Bernardino County attorney testifies

SAN BERNARDINO >> One of San Bernardino County's top in-house lawyers when the Board of Supervisors approved a $102 million civil case payout to Rancho Cucamonga investor group Colonies Partners LP in 2006 testified Monday that then-Supervisor Chairman Bill Postmus “became very adamant, angry if you will, over wanting to get this case settled.” Former County Counsel Ruth Stringer, who served as Assistant County Counsel at the time of the November 2006 settlement, testified that Postmus refused to hear arguments from her office that the agreement was not in the best interest of the county.

