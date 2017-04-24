Postmus was a adamant, angrya during ...

Postmus was a adamant, angrya during Colonies talks, former San Bernardino County attorney testifies

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> One of San Bernardino County's top in-house lawyers when the Board of Supervisors approved a $102 million civil case payout to Rancho Cucamonga investor group Colonies Partners LP in 2006 testified Monday that then-Supervisor Chairman Bill Postmus “became very adamant, angry if you will, over wanting to get this case settled.” Former County Counsel Ruth Stringer, who served as Assistant County Counsel at the time of the November 2006 settlement, testified that Postmus refused to hear arguments from her office that the agreement was not in the best interest of the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr As pharts 32,915
Tired of Foreigners Sat URmisinformed 1
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Sat URmisinformed 5
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) Apr 22 Johnjohn 31
Redlands Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 19
Review: Liberty Books (Jun '14) Apr 21 CARLOS 2
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Apr 19 A_Tongi 2
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC