'Only Steve knows': Police baffled by Facebook video killing
Cleveland police say they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook on Sunday, Ap... . This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|3 hr
|A_Tongi
|1
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|15 hr
|MELODY
|1,019
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|SmellingPharts
|32,898
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|19 hr
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Sun
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Sun
|ICE MAN
|71
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC