'Only Steve knows': Police baffled by...

'Only Steve knows': Police baffled by Facebook video killing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

Cleveland police say they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook on Sunday, Ap... . This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery 3 hr A_Tongi 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 15 hr MELODY 1,019
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr SmellingPharts 32,898
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station 19 hr DOWNTOWN SB METRO... 22
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center Sun SB TRANSIT CENTER 10
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Sun ICE MAN 71
News It's time to amend the Second Amendment Apr 14 Marauder 5
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC