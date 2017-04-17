Officials: Teacher, 2 students shot a...

Officials: Teacher, 2 students shot at San Bernardino school

Read more: The Courier

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside North Park School Elementary School on Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.- Four people were shot Monday in an apparent murder-suicide inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernardino, including a teacher and two students, police and school officials said.

