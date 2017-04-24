New trial sought for former San Bernardino County deputy convicted of assault
SAN BERNARDINO >> Sentencing was suspended Friday for a former San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, who was convicted of assaulting an Apple Valley man following a three-hour pursuit in the High Desert, after his attorney filed a motion for a new trial. Charles Foster was scheduled for sentencing before San Bernardino Superior Court Judge Dwight W. Moore, but Foster's attorney, Heather N. Phillips, presented her motion to Moore and prosecutor Robert Bulloch, requesting that sentencing be continued until her motion for a new trial is heard.
