'Murder-Suicide' Shooting at San Bern...

'Murder-Suicide' Shooting at San Bernardino Elementary School Leaves 2 Dead

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Time

In this frame from video provided by KABC-TV, faculty and students evacuate North Park School Elementary School as emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside, on April 10, 2017 in San Bernardino, Calif. Police said two people were killed in a shooting at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., on Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adults Dead, 2 Students Hurt In Shooting At San... 4 hr Gun Free Zones No... 2
Aaron Elswick Does Not Exist From The Shooting 13 hr chopper blades 3
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) 13 hr chopper blades 92
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 18 hr Coach Phart 32,864
Review: OMNITRANS Apr 6 Bus Driver 10
News Phelan to get roads paved (Oct '08) Apr 6 Govt Mule 7
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 3 METROLINK IEOC LINE 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC