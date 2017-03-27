Moving Forward: Lundberg honors worke...

Moving Forward: Lundberg honors worker for 40 years

In a press release, the company said he has “been a driving force behind Lundberg's commitment to responsible and eco-positive farming methods.” The Richvale-based rice grower and food-producing company noted that Clement has been involved in increasing output from 450 cases/shift to more than 1,000 cases/shift; improving yield; and reducing waste. He also designed a quinoa dry milling process, and was responsible for supporting design and executive for production expansions.

