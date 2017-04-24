Motorcyclist dies in San Bernardino crash
A motorcyclist, believed to be a male, was killed Sunday, April 23, in a collision with a car, San Bernardino police reported. The 7:43 p.m.accident occurred near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Crestview Avenue, said Sgt.
