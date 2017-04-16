Motorcyclist, 72, killed crash in San...

Motorcyclist, 72, killed crash in San Bernardino Mountains

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A 72-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday, April 15, in a crash on Highway 330 in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.

