Motorcycle Rider Beheaded in San Bernardino Freak Accident
Authorities say 27-year-old Fabian Zepeda was killed Tuesday morning when he drove into a wire stretched across a road from a snapped utility pole. Police tell the Riverside Press-Enterprise that minutes earlier, a driver lost control of a Ford Taurus, which hit a mailbox and ran across a lawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Posting Phart
|32,882
|Adults Dead, 2 Students Hurt In Shooting At San...
|Tue
|Nellie
|3
|Aaron Elswick Does Not Exist From The Shooting
|Apr 10
|chopper blades
|3
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Apr 10
|chopper blades
|92
|Review: OMNITRANS
|Apr 6
|Bus Driver
|10
|Phelan to get roads paved (Oct '08)
|Apr 6
|Govt Mule
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC