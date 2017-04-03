Michigan gun ownership by the latest ...

Michigan gun ownership by the latest numbers

A third of American adults own at least one gun , according to a 2013 survey, and collectively they own an estimated 357 million firearms -- more guns than the American population. In recent years, the number of guns has increased; U.S. gunmakers manufactured 5.6 million guns in 2009 compared to 10.9 million in 2013, in what some experts call "the Obama effect."

