MGMC artists G.I., Gen & ZyThaProphet Go For The Money in Debut...
"Nothing gets in the way of our money or ambition to make it music or life and "Run My Bag Up" reflects that," say MGMC rapper Gen. MoneyGang MealClique is a rap collective and record label comprised of rapper G.I., Gen and ZyThaProphet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|El Phartss
|32,922
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Wanda
|15
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Holscad
|35
|Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ...
|Apr 25
|WENDY EWELL
|1
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 25
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|3
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Apr 17
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC