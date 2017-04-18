Metrolink train service resumes at San Bernardino, Rialto stations

Metrolink riders buy tickets to board the train towards Los Angeles from the Santa Fe Rail Depot and Metrolink station in San Bernardino, Monday, April 17, 2017. SAN BERNARDINO >> After a three-week closure of the San Bernardino Depot, Metrolink trains resumed service Monday morning to the San Bernardino and Rialto stations.

