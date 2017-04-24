Meet Zorro, a San Bernardino humane s...

Meet Zorro, a San Bernardino humane society a pet heroa who works with Yucaipa school kids

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

YUCAIPA >> A dog found in bad shape one wintery day in Utah is now bringing smiles to some students at Chapman Heights Elementary School in Yucaipa. Zorro, a 7-year-old Pomeranian, is a celebrity of sorts to the children he interacts with, whether they are reading to him or offering the pup a pat or two on top of his head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Cruising phart 32,926
Review: AMF Arrowhead Lanes 12 hr AMF ARROWHEAD LANES 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Fri MELODY 1,027
Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11) Apr 27 Wanda 15
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Apr 26 Holscad 35
Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ... Apr 25 WENDY EWELL 1
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 25 METROLINK IEOC LINE 3
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,512 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC