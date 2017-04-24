Meet Zorro, a San Bernardino humane society a pet heroa who works with Yucaipa school kids
YUCAIPA >> A dog found in bad shape one wintery day in Utah is now bringing smiles to some students at Chapman Heights Elementary School in Yucaipa. Zorro, a 7-year-old Pomeranian, is a celebrity of sorts to the children he interacts with, whether they are reading to him or offering the pup a pat or two on top of his head.
