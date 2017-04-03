Marine pleads not guilty to California double homicide
A Marine has pleaded not guilty to killing a woman and her adult daughter near a Southern California desert base. The San Bernardino Sun says 22-year-old Rafael Aikens of Sacramento entered pleas to murder Wednesday.
