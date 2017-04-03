Man held after two shot, killed outsi...

Man held after two shot, killed outside San Bernardino bar

Monday

SAN BERNARDINO >> A barroom argument Sunday evening ended with two men dead and a third in custody, all three of them allegedly members of an outlaw biker gang. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Sports Page, located at 1225 E. Lynwood Dr. The incident was reported to San Bernardino police at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

San Bernardino, CA

