Man decapitated in freak accident ID'd as newlywed with pregnant wife
A motorcyclist who died in a freak accident in California was a father-to-be who had married his longtime girlfriend less than a year ago, according to a fundraising page set up by his wife. Fabian Zepeda, 27, had been riding his motorcycle on Macy Street near Adams Street in San Bernardino around 9:10 a.m. when the accident happened, the coroner's office said in a news release.
