Man bites sheriff's deputy, faces assault charges after violent struggle
A man who celebrated his 30th birthday by ingesting drugs or alcohol poured cola on his head in a Vista convenience store, bit a sheriff's deputy and was shocked with tasers and pepper sprayed several times Sunday. Deputies responded at 5 a.m. to a 911 disturbance call by the clerk of the 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of East Vista Way, according to Capt.
