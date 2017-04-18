Little Anthony, Jay and the Americans headline San Bernardino show
There will be rock 'n' roll and a healthy dose of soul when some musical legends hit the California Theater of the Performing Arts stage on Saturday. Billed as “Legends of R&B, Soul and Rock 'n' Roll,” the show will feature Little Anthony and the Imperials, Jay and the Americans and Lou Christie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Liberty Books (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|CARLOS
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|BecausePhart
|32,901
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|Wed
|A_Tongi
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Apr 17
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Apr 16
|ICE MAN
|71
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC