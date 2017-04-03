Juror illness delays Colonies corruption trial in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO >> Juror illness again delayed the Colonies corruption trial in Superior Court on Wednesday, prompting discussion among attorneys and the judge about whether to dismiss the juror and sparking concerns over prolonging the already lengthy trial. The alternate juror who called in sick due to stomach flu was serving on the jury for defendants Jeff Burum, a Rancho Cucamonga developer, former county Supervisor Paul Biane, and Mark Kirk, former chief of staff for former county Supervisor Gary Ovitt.

