Juror illness delays Colonies corrupt...

Juror illness delays Colonies corruption trial in San Bernardino

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> Juror illness again delayed the Colonies corruption trial in Superior Court on Wednesday, prompting discussion among attorneys and the judge about whether to dismiss the juror and sparking concerns over prolonging the already lengthy trial. The alternate juror who called in sick due to stomach flu was serving on the jury for defendants Jeff Burum, a Rancho Cucamonga developer, former county Supervisor Paul Biane, and Mark Kirk, former chief of staff for former county Supervisor Gary Ovitt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activist proposes undocumented immigrant ban at... 12 hr tomin cali 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 15 hr LearnPharrts 32,846
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Tue ERIN 1,014
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Mon METROLINK IEOC LINE 1
News Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor... Apr 2 Claud 1
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Apr 1 77dead 51
Review: OMNITRANS Mar 31 Omnitrans Route 1 6
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC