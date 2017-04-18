Judge bows out of case seeking to sto...

Judge bows out of case seeking to stop Chino air show, whata s next

13 hrs ago

SAN BERNARDINO >> The judge assigned to a lawsuit seeking to shut down the Planes of Fame Air Show disclosed Thursday that he had a potential conflict in the case, so the case will instead be heard by a different judge starting next Friday. A group of tenants at Chino Airport filed suit in March to stop the air show, scheduled for May 6-7, because they allege it obstructs business.

