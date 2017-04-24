International cuisine comes to San Bernardino Valley College with #FoodIEFest
Kathy Kafela, Tranfer Center Coordinator at SBVC, enjoys a Banh Mi Street Taco during San Bernardino Valley College's first-ever FoodIEFest in San Bernardino, Ca., Thursday, April 27, 2017. SAN BERNARDINO >> On the way to class, San Bernardino Valley College students and staff - or just area residents in the neighborhood - were able to get a bite to eat from around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|Short pharts
|32,919
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Wanda
|15
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Holscad
|35
|Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ...
|Tue
|WENDY EWELL
|1
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Tue
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|3
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Apr 17
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC