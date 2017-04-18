Hundreds remember teacher killed in S...

Hundreds remember teacher killed in San Bernardino classroom

Family, friends and the public packed a California church for the funeral of a teacher who was shot and killed along with a student in her elementary school classroom in San Bernardino. Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that Smith's brother played the saxophone and one of her sons played the guitar during the four-hour service in Pomona.

