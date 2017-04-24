How you can help rebuild the library destroyed in the North Park shooting

North Park Elementary students returned to school, a week after Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered the campus with a gun, killing his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and wounding student Nolan Brandy, 9, before turning the gun on himself, , San Bernardino, Ca., April 17, 2017. Employee Teanna Haslett, right, rings up customer Alexis Caballero of Redlands as she purchases a book Thursday to donate to San Bernardino City Unified's North Park Elementary at The Frugal Frigate in Redlands.

