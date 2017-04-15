How the Norton AFB Museum celebrated its 4th anniversary
SAN BERNARDINO >> The Norton Air Force Base Museum's fourth anniversary celebration Saturday was almost like a trip back in time. The Lindy Sisters performed Andrews Sisters tribute songs from the 30s and 40s, and there were many photos and stories that told the history of the former base.
