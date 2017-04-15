How the Norton AFB Museum celebrated ...

How the Norton AFB Museum celebrated its 4th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> The Norton Air Force Base Museum's fourth anniversary celebration Saturday was almost like a trip back in time. The Lindy Sisters performed Andrews Sisters tribute songs from the 30s and 40s, and there were many photos and stories that told the history of the former base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor... Sun Claud 1
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Sat 77dead 51
Review: OMNITRANS Mar 31 Omnitrans Route 1 6
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Mar 31 MARIBEL 1,012
News San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08) Mar 30 Jer 19
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mar 30 HePharts 32,836
Playing Volleyball in community Parks Mar 30 Krishna 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC