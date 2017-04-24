How San Bernardino Countya s GOP is t...

How San Bernardino Countya s GOP is trying to make the most of the gas tax hike

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

The San Bernardino County GOP chairwoman this week emailed a fundraising appeal centered on the California legislature's party-line vote April 6 to raise the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon as part of a $52.4 billion transportation funding package.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 18 hr Short pharts 32,919
Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11) 23 hr Wanda 15
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Wed Holscad 35
Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ... Tue WENDY EWELL 1
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Tue METROLINK IEOC LINE 3
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station Apr 17 DOWNTOWN SB METRO... 22
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center Apr 16 SB TRANSIT CENTER 10
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC