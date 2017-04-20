How San Bernardino County Is Fostering Growth

Dynamic businesses are flourishing, job opportunities are growing and innovative business leaders in the region are proactively handling a disruptive economy, attendees of a recent business forum learned. SAN BERNARDINO, CA-San Bernardino County is supporting dynamic business and job growth , and innovative business leaders in the region are proactively handling a disruptive economy, attendees of the recent San Bernardino County State of the County and Business Forum learned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.