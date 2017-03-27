How Redlands can build its commerical...

How Redlands can build its commerical core to boost revenues

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

REDLANDS >> The city has an opportunity for economic and fiscal growth in its downtown and areas surrounding the passenger rail stations, according to the consultant preparing the economic analysis for the Redlands General Plan 2035 . Using his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, as an example, Joe Minicozzi, principal of Urban3 LLC, outlined Redlands' top tax producers and ways to build upon its assets during a joint meeting Thursday with the City Council and Planning Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) 8 hr 77dead 51
Review: OMNITRANS Fri Omnitrans Route 1 6
News San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08) Thu Jer 19
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mar 30 HePharts 32,836
Review: Omnitrans ACCESS Mar 26 OMNITRANS ACCESS 2
News Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09) Mar 23 Anonymous 27
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC