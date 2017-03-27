How Redlands can build its commerical core to boost revenues
REDLANDS >> The city has an opportunity for economic and fiscal growth in its downtown and areas surrounding the passenger rail stations, according to the consultant preparing the economic analysis for the Redlands General Plan 2035 . Using his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, as an example, Joe Minicozzi, principal of Urban3 LLC, outlined Redlands' top tax producers and ways to build upon its assets during a joint meeting Thursday with the City Council and Planning Commission.
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|8 hr
|77dead
|51
|Review: OMNITRANS
|Fri
|Omnitrans Route 1
|6
|San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Jer
|19
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|HePharts
|32,836
|Review: Omnitrans ACCESS
|Mar 26
|OMNITRANS ACCESS
|2
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
