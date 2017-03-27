How Redlands can build its commerical core to boost revenues

REDLANDS >> The city has an opportunity for economic and fiscal growth in its downtown and areas surrounding the passenger rail stations, according to the consultant preparing the economic analysis for the Redlands General Plan 2035 . Using his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, as an example, Joe Minicozzi, principal of Urban3 LLC, outlined Redlands' top tax producers and ways to build upon its assets during a joint meeting Thursday with the City Council and Planning Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.