How photography inspired San Bernardino police chiefa s interest in drones
San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan says his love of photography inspired his interest in acquiring a drone for his department . “I was hooked once I saw the possibilities that drones provided for taking intriguing and hard-to-get photos,” Burguan said in an essay written for The Police Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that attempts to improve policing through innovation and research.
