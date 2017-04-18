How (inaccurately) the Inland Empire reacted to a meteor in 1901
Ever since Riverside County broke off from San Bernardino in 1893, there's always been a bit of a rivalry between the two counties, and their namesake cities. There was even an odd battle of bragging rights about a celestial visitor to the Inland Empire one night in 1901.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|19 hr
|A_Tongi
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|SmellingPharts
|32,898
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Mon
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Apr 16
|ICE MAN
|71
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC